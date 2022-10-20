Local

Previewing the high school football ‘Game of the Week’: New Pal vs. Mt. Vernon

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — High school football teams across Indiana are kicking their postseason push into high gear.

Friday night’s matchup between Hoosier Heritage Conference rivals New Palestine High School and Mt. Vernon High School is WISH-TV’s high school football “Game of the Week.” You can catch all the action live starting at 7 p.m. on WISH-TV’s sister station, MyINDY-TV 23.

Greg Rakestraw, vice president of the ISC Sports Network, stopped by Daybreak on Thursday to preview the game.

“New Palestine, they’re undefeated. The crazy thing is, we’re talking about New Pal playing at A, their biggest rival, and B, the defending state champs from last year in 4A in Mt. Vernon. It’s a New Pal program that when they have been good, they’ve been amazingly great. They have won state championships in 4A and 5A,” Rakestraw said.

Mt. Vernon had the better of New Palestine in their last few meetings, according to Rakestraw.

“Mt. Vernon kind of had a ‘generational’ type of talented team a year ago that won a state championship. Frankly, New Pal has not been challenged over the course of the last seven games and their march through the Hoosier Heritage conference. So, the story tomorrow night is two rivals getting together,.”

Rakestraw says New Palestine can really run the football and is “absolutely massive” up front — qualities that make them the favorite going into Friday night — but Mt. Vernon will still bring the heat.

“Mt. Vernon beat them the last couple of years. The kids from Mt. Vernon have not known anything else other than pretty deep tournament runs, whether it’s been the regional, semi-state, or state championship in the last couple of years. There are talented players on this Mt. Vernon team, so this might be one of the better teams New Pal plays in this sectional.”

Rakestraw also predicted the final score: New Palestine 42, Mt. Vernon 21.

You can see every play of the matchup between New Palestine and Mt. Vernon live Friday starting at 7 p.m. on MyINDY-TV 23. Be sure to switch to WISH-TV after the game for complete highlights on The Zone with sports director Anthony Calhoun and his team!