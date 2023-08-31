Previewing the high school football ‘Game of the Week’: Pike vs. Ben Davis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The high school football season is in full swing and week three includes a matchup between two west side rivals. Friday’s meeting between Pike (0-2) and No. 2 Ben Davis (2-0) is our High School Football Game of the Week.

Fans can catch all of the action starting at 7 p.m. on WISH-TV’s sister station, MyINDY-TV 23.

Greg Rakestraw from the ISC Sports Network stopped by Daybreak on Thursday to preview this monster matchup.

Pike “got thumped,” last week by Fishers and lost 40-0, while Ben Davis comes into the game with a perfect record.

“We’ll kind of find out what team, exactly, Pike is. They were very competitive against a good Zionsville team in week one. They couldn’t handle the Fishers team last week and Ben Davis is really good. This Ben Davis team had a huge win at Cincinnati Moeller a couple of weeks ago to start the season. I think you know what to expect from Ben Davis.”

Rakestraw says he will also have his eye on the Week 3 matchup between longtime rivals Roncalli and No. 8 Bishop Chatard: “Chatard will always be ready for Roncalli in week number three.”

You can see every play of Friday’s matchup between Pike and Ben Davis starting at 7 p.m. on MyINDY-TV 23. Be sure to switch to WISH-TV after the game for complete highlights on The Zone with News 8 sports director Anthony Calhoun and his team!