Price of Forever stamps to increase Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It will soon cost a few cents more to send someone a piece of mail using a Forever stamp.

On Sunday, the U.S. Postal Service will raise the price of a First-Class Forever stamp from 58 cents to 60 cents. The price of a Forever stamp went up a little less than a year ago, jumping from 55 to 58 cents.

These stamps are always valid and will never expire, even if the First-Class postage rate goes up. That means any Forever stamps purchased through Saturday at the 58-cent price can be used indefinitely.

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said in May that Americans should get used to “uncomfortable” postage rate increases over the next few years as the Postal Service works to become self-sufficient.

“I believe we have been severely damaged by at least 10 years of a defective pricing model which cannot be satisfied by one or two annual price increases, especially in this inflationary environment,” DeJoy said.

Forever stamps are not the only USPS products getting hit by a price increase on Sunday: