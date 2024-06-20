Pride month coming to a close, but signs and celebrations are going strong in Irvington

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Pride month is in its closing stretch, but signs and celebrations are going strong in Irvington.

The community has long been known for its support of LGBTQ+ causes.

Hampton and Company Owner Adam Hampton says his store always carries more pride gear this month but it’s a year-round celebration for his business and many in the community.

“It’s such a welcoming community, it’s for all and that’s why I love Irvington so much,” Hampton said.

Going down Washington Street, many businesses are flying Pride flags, and some in the Irvington Neighborhood are also showing their support.

“This is a neighborhood, we’re such a collective and such a wonderful group of people. We always want to keep that neighborhood pride, we don’t want it to be corporate, we don’t want it to be excessive. So it is about growing but it’s not growing too much,” Hampton said.

Hampton and Company is one of many businesses celebrating Pride. Hampton says the Pride-themed merchandise is always in stock.

“From flags to fun candles, gay and lesbian artists,” he said.

Hampton says throughout June, their inventory grows, especially as the neighborhood is set to celebrate their third Pride celebration.

“So year one, we started out small, we started as a business spotlight, all the queer business owners opened their doors, just a way to give back. And now it’s turned into the third year and there’s such a buzz that’s created last year and this year,” Hampton said.

This year, live music, a solidarity walk, vendors, DJs, a drag show, pop-ups with queer artists & creatives, queer poetry, comedy, food and much more will be throughout Irvington.

Hampton says it’s important for everyone to always show love and peace.

“It is extremely important for us to all just be kind to each other, be good to each other. If you’re an ally, if you’re gay wherever you fall in between we just need to respect each other,” he said.

The Irvington Pride Celebration is set for June 29 throughout the entire neighborhood.

More information on the celebration can be found here.