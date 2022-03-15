Local

Priest at Carmel church under investigation for misconduct with a minor

by: Staff Reports
CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — A priest at a Carmel Catholic church has been suspended from public ministry.

The Diocese of Lafayette in Indiana says the Rev. James De Oreo has been accused of inappropriate conduct with a minor.

De Oreo is a priest at Our Lady of Mount Carmel church, located on the southwest corner of West 146th Street and Oak Ridge Road.

The case has been reported to Indiana Child Protective Services. The diocese says an investigation is underway.

The diocese asked anyone aware of any misconduct by De Oreo to call Child Protective Services at 317-234-5437 or the Diocese of Lafayette in Indiana at 765-742-0275.

