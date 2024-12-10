Westfield City Council OKs private management of Grand Park

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — A private company is taking over management of Grand Park in Westfield.

The Westfield City Council unanimously approved the move on Monday.

Grand Park Sports and Entertainment will manage and operate the 400-acre Grand Park sports campus starting in January. City officials say this deal will generate a total revenue of $184 million dollars and, within the first year, they predict they will more than double profits from last year.

“Annual operation fee payment over 30 years is $184 million that the city can use for a variety of projects in a variety of ways that can benefit the tax payer,” Matthew Deck, director of facilities for the city of Westfield, said.

The city council says having a private company managing Grand Park will “enhance community amenities, support youth sports, and stimulate local economic growth.”

The initial term with Grand Park Sports and Entertainment will be 10 years, with the option for four 5-year extensions based on performance.

Deck says the new deal will be beneficial for the city’s growth. “They can pivot quickly. They can make decisions quickly and there are resources, not unlimited ones, but certainly more than a municipality may have.”

Mayor Scott Willis agreed, saying, “This park and this agreement are going to transform the city of Westfield beyond the 400-acre sports campus.”

The campus already includes 31 sports fields, 26 diamonds and 3 sports facilities. The city expects the deal to include a 15% increase in unique visitors to the park in the first 10 years.

Patrick Tamm, president of the Westfield City Council, told News 8 it took a year for the council members to review the project.

“This Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was actually drafted and agreed to by the previous administration so you have a new mayor, city council, new everyone, so we took a full year and a full vetting process.”

Westfield Rocks the Fourth and Indianapolis Colts Training Camp will remain on the park’s schedule.

Westfield residents will continue to enjoy free access to all youth sports events organized by GPSE through the Bullpen Gives Back program.