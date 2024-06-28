Proceeds from 5 Colts training camp practices to benefit YMCA flag football program

All ticket proceeds from five primetime Colts Training Camp practices at Grand Park in Westfield will go toward the YMCA of Greater Indianapolis' new flag football program. (Photo by NFL Flag Football)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Colts training camp won’t just benefit the players — it will be a big boost to kids taking part in a local flag football program.

All ticket proceeds from five primetime practices at Grand Park in Westfield will go toward the YMCA of Greater Indianapolis’ new flag football program, the organization announced this week.

The YMCA flag football leagues — one co-ed and one for girls only — will take place at 10 locations starting July 8. Click here for register or learn more.

Scroll down for a full list of participating YMCA locations.

“We are dedicated to empowering girls ages 4-12, and we’re breaking barriers and increasing access to flag football and girls’ sports in central Indiana,” Anne Dishman, vice president of programs for the YMCA of Greater Indianapolis, said in a release.

The Colts are set to host a dozen open practices, all open to the public, from July 25 – Aug. 15. Admission is free for seven of the 12 practices.

On Primetime Practice days — July 27 and 28, Aug. 4, 14, and 15 — tickets are $5 for fans 18 or older. Tickets for kids 17 and under are free. Al but fans must download a ticket at Colts.com/Camp.

Parking fees are not included in the ticket price. Parking is $5 per vehicle in advance and $10 per vehicle on site.