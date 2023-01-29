Local

Professional bull riders at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Sunday afternoon, another round of pro bull riding action is happening at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

It’s the second time PBR: Unleash the Beast, a professional bull-riding event has come to Indianapolis. The event is a big one for the riders.

The PBR invitational will help the pros compete for the championship race to the PBR World Finals in Texas. Winners get a gold buckle and million dollar bonus to the world’s best bull rider. The championship is expected to take place in May.

Sunday’s activities begin at 1:45 p.m., and riders will saddle up for round two and the championship round. To see the sport and dirt up close, tickets for the event are available at Ticket Master.