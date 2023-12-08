Professional Networking event friday night in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A new organization is working to connect entrepreneurs in Indianapolis. The nonprofit professional networking group, Prime Connects, is dedicated to transforming the city into a world-class business city by creating opportunities for individuals and companies to network.

Prime Connects will host their Christmas and Connect event on Dec. 8 at an “exclusive location.”

CEO Deonte Brown and CFO Caleb French began the organization with the vision of creating a more interconnected and supportive professional community in Indiana. They both navigated the journey of building businesses without support. Now, they are dedicated to ensuring no one else feels alone in their entrepreneurial dreams.

“Recognizing the potential of our city to become a hub of innovation and entrepreneurship, we wanted to build an organization where professionals from diverse fields could come together, not just to grow their businesses, but also to contribute to the city’s cultural and economic development,” Brown said.

Each event fosters genuine connections, provides valuable business insights, and introduces attendees to potential collaborators, clients, and friends.

The events also support local charitable causes, so attendees are not just investing in their growth, but also contributing to the welfare of the broader Indianapolis community. P.C. has given money to meaningful causes such as the owner of Rene’s Bakery in his battle against cancer, the Indiana Special Olympics, and the Indy Arts Council.

“These events are set in relaxed, free-flowing environments, encouraging genuine connections and community engagement. At the heart of our organization is a commitment to giving back to the community that nurtures us,” Brown explained.

Expect raffles, food, and complimentary champagne on Friday night. Organizers will reveal tickets to attendees online once registration is complete.