Programs help people in need of assistance to pay for heat

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Heating bills will likely rise with the falling temperatures, leaving some families worried about keeping their homes warm.

Minette Kamara, vice president of family success at Fay Biccard Glick Neighborhood Center, “We have seen an increase in our community members’ utility bills. We have sent out a letter to our community and faith-based partners, letting them know this winter will be brutal.”

According to the National Energy Assistance Director Association, over 1 in 5 households struggle to pay their utility bills annually. The neighborhood center is among organizations reaching out to people in need.

“We serve here at Fay Biccard, Pike, and Washington Township. We have already seen an influx of our neighbors and community members concerned about making it through this winter season and needing any assistance they can be provided with.”

The reduced federal assistance available through the Indiana Housing & Community Development Authority’s Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (EAP) magnifies the need as heating costs soar. Fortunately, solutions are available in the Indianapolis community.

Marion County residents can get help paying heating bills through the Winter Assistance Fund (WAF) that the United Way of Central Indiana manages.

“WAF is the backup to the EAP. So, consider whether folks have already applied for EAP but were perhaps denied due to income. Since EAP is heavily based on your income, WAF covers that. There are stimulations, of course, like EAP, but not as stringent,” Kamara said.

AES Indiana and other utilities participate in a Utilities Unite for Customers program to help customers access assistance for their utility bills during the winter months.

Mallory Duncan, director of communication of AES, said, “A part of that is our AES Indiana’s Power for Change, and people can apply for it. We would like to see them apply for the federally funded program, EAP assistance, first. Once you do that, it doesn’t matter if you’re accepted; we need to see that you have applied. Many of these programs are income-based, and you’ll see that, but those monthly payment plans are not. So, any AES Indiana customer can be on those.”

Where to apply for the Energy Assistance Program

Burmese American Community Institute, 4925 Shelby St.

Community Alliance of the Far Eastside, 8902 E. 38th St.

Center Township Trustee’s Office, 300 E. Fall Creek Parkway North Drive.

Concord Neighborhood Center, 1310 N. Meridian St.

Edna Martin Christian Center, 2605 E. 25th St.

Fay Biccard Glick Neighborhood Center, 2990 W. 71st St.

Hawthorne Community Center, 2440 W. Ohio St.

Jewish Family Service at the Reuben Center, 6905 Hoover Road.

John Boner Neighborhood Centers, 2236 E. 10th St.

Lawrence Township Office, 4455 McCoy St., Suite 100.

MLK Center Indy, 40 W. 40th St.

Pike Township Trustee’s Office, 5665 Lafayette Road.

Warren Township Trustee’s Office, 501 N. Post Road.

About the Energy Assistance Program

Federal program.

Applications open through April 14.

Can help if you are disconnected or about to be disconnected.

Income-based.

Apply online at indyeap.org or schedule a phone appointment at 317-808-2378.

About the United Way of Central Indiana’s Winter Assistance Fund

Open to Marion County residents only.

Runs through May 31.

Helps customers who need assistance but do not qualify for Energy Assistance Program.

Income-based.

Find an application site at uwci.org/waf.

Utilities Unite for Customers program: Citizens Energy Group Warm Heart Warm Home

Provides financial assistance to customers having difficulty paying their gas and water bills.

Income-based.

Apply by calling 317-924-3311.

Utilities Unite for Customers program: AES Indiana’s Power of Change