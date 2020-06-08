Local

Project funds black artists to paint murals downtown

by: Staff Reports
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Black artists are painting murals across downtown, as part of a project that kicked off on Sunday.

It’s an idea from the Arts Council of Indianapolis and other organizations to unite downtown. Artists are painting on the plywood that has covered many storefronts after damage from last weekend’s riots.

Artists who were out working on Sunday said the project means a lot to them.

“I feel that its very important especially for artists of color, especially to get their name out and especially on a platform like this, especially in this type of climate artists of color need to start getting out and expressing themselves because we are the true tellers,” said Matthew Cooper.

The project currently has the funds to create 10-15 murals.

