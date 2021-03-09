Project Indy youth summer jobs initiative back for 5th year

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The city of Indianapolis is hoping to get more teens hired into jobs this summer.

It’s the fifth year of the “Project Indy” youth jobs initiative.

The search platform uses a teen’s location to connect them with local employers. The city says the program helps teens learn valuable job and life skills while also making some money.

The COVID-19 pandemic slowed the program last year. Officials say they are hopeful for this year due to big events like March Madness coming to the city.

“Not only will employers strengthen the future work force in Indianapolis, they will also expose talented young people to their industry, inspiring a career path that might otherwise have gone unexplored,” Mayor Joe Hogsett said Tuesday.

The program is available for young adults between the ages of 16 and 24 with summer jobs and even full-time positions available.