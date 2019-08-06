Proposed Carmel hotel getting push back

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — A hotel proposed for a Carmel intersection is getting the cold shoulder from the neighborhood it would border.

Described by its parent company InterContinental Hotels Group as “basics done exceptionally well,” the Avid chain of hotels does not currently operate in Indiana. An avid-branded hotel is expected to open this fall in Fort Wayne, according to the chain’s website.

The hotels are marketed as providing essentials, meaning the hotel proposed to stand at 13300 N. Illinois St. would not include amenities like a pool or playground — things easily found in the neighborhood across the street.

The Parks at Springmill neighborhood pool, playground, tennis court and nature trails is just about 200 yards from the proposed hotel site, as the crow flies.

Deb Roberts, the president of the neighborhood homeowners association, said she is concerned the hotel will attract traveling youth sports teams competing at Grand Park at Westfield, which is just a few miles to the north.

“They would be coming over and trespassing on our property, which is going to make kids come over and and do it. They are either going to climb the fences or they are going to, you know, the vandalism and the damage might be,” said Roberts.

Roberts gave News 8 an artist rendering of the proposed hotel, which shows the building’s functional and stark planned exterior.

Avid is a flexible rate hotel, meaning prices are subject to supply and demand. On average, an Avid hotel room is expected to be cheaper than surrounding hotels.

According to Roberts, the area already has plenty of hotels.

“We really don’t need another one. Two are being built right next to the convention center down here, and they are building one right next door,” said Roberts.

Traffic is another of Roberts’ concerns. The entrance to the hotel is listed as 13300 North Illinois street, right across the street from 218 homes and smack in the middle of several office buildings, a church and a day care facility.

The Carmel Plan Commission could give the project a thumbs up or thumbs down at a Sept. 3 public hearing.