Prostate Cancer Awareness Month: Get screened and know the signs

Prostate cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death for U.S. men. September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month and the perfect time to look at signs of the disease and ways to screen for it. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Prostate cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death for U.S. men. September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month and the perfect time to look at signs of the disease and ways to screen for it.

Many Hoosiers are familiar with Rev Charles Williams. Williams was a Vietnam War Veteran, the first paid president of the Indiana Black Expo, first chaplain for the Indiana Pacers Basketball Corporation and founder of the Circle City Classic, which takes place this weekend. He died of prostate cancer in 2004, after being diagnosed in 2002.

How many men are diagnosed annually?

Nearly 300,000 American men are diagnosed annually— approximately 1 in every 8 men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime. However, there are racial disparities.

According to the Prostate Cancer Foundation, 1 in every 6 Black men will be diagnosed in their lifetime, usually at a younger age and with more aggressive cases. Some data also shows Black men are more than twice as likely to die from prostate cancer However, some men with prostate cancer may die from non-prostate cancer causes, of which the risk of death from those causes is higher in Black men.

What are the risk factors for prostate cancer?

Age (more likely above age 55)

Race, as previously stated

Family history of prostate cancer (grandfather, father, brother) as well as family history of breast or ovarian cancer

Overweight or obese

What screening exists?

Screening depends on risk factors and is a decision made by a patient and their health care provider.

Men at average risk can begin discussions around age 50-55. For Black men and/or those with a family history, especially a BRCA1 or BRCA2 mutation, screening may be considered around 40-45 years old.

A blood test checking for PSA or Prostate Specific Antigen is the test of choice and is usually offered until age 70. Depending on results, risk factors or comorbidities, further testing may be done.

Takeaways