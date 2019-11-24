‘Protect yourself’, FBI says of Facebook scam leading customers to Indy car dealer

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A west side car dealership’s name is being dragged through the mud as it’s harassed by angry customers, all because of an online scam perpetrated through Facebook Marketplace.

On Friday night, News 8 told you about the situation plaguing AMS Cars. Posts claiming to offer all kinds of deals on Facebook Marketplace says that they’re from the business, but the ads are all fake.

There’s a lot of frustration. Customers are angry they spent time and money for nothing, and the business is worried it’s losing its reputation. On Saturday, the business said they were inundated with calls while the fake account continued to scam people.

AMS Cars says about 2,000 calls came in Friday, and there were even more inquiries Saturday.

“Today morning when we opened our store up, we had about seven or eight people already at the store trying to find out about those crazy cars,” said Sam Sodhi, manager at AMS Cars.

After calling multiple agencies about how to get the calls to stop and the imposter page to come down, AMS Cars says they were told all they could do was contact Facebook. The only way to do that is through reporting a post.

“Nothing,” Sodhi said of the response from Facebook. “Thanks, we’ll get back to you. That’s about it.”

After hundreds of reports by the business and angry customers, the fake page is still online and morale is down.

“It’s so easy to misuse a platform like that that should be helping people,” Sodhi said. “There should be a stop button to it, and it seems like right now helpless. Can’t do nothing.”

The FBI says scams like this are rampant right now, and to stop them, it’s up to the victims who have lost money to report the issue to the FBI rather than the business trying to take action.

“These are skyrocketing,” said Doug Kasper, FBI supervisory special agent. “It’s just people are having more and more trust of buying things online whether it’s using their online — just all the abilities for them to pay online — people are just gaining more and more trust. They’re not taking the extra steps to validate what’s on the other side.”

The FBI says the scam’s success all depends on people not doing their homework. The sale posts on Facebook include vehicle identification numbers that can be Googled to see the car and its true location. Or you can head to the dealer’s website to see if it’s available there.

“Make sure you’re dealing with a reputable company and make sure you’re taking the extra steps to protect yourself,” Kasper said.

If you’ve lost money to this scam, or any other on Facebook, the FBI says you should make sure to let your bank know and ask them to find out where the money was sent. Then you can head to ic3.gov and file a complaint. That way, you can help out the business and stop anyone else from being scammed.