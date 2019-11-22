Protecting your pets from harmful food this holiday season

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Thanksgiving is just a week away, and while we may enjoy a holiday feast, your pets might not fare so well with some of the leftovers.

It can be tempting to share some of your holiday meals with your pets.

“Some of these items that we have during the holiday season can be toxic for our pets,” said Dr. Kerry Peterson, medical director at Pet Wellness Clinics.

For instance, baking or dark chocolate is very toxic to dogs. Fatty foods like turkey skin or gravy and some fruits are also off the menu.

“Grapes and rains are also toxic to dogs. It can cause a level of kidney failure in some dogs,” Peterson said.

Pet owners should also be careful around pets with raw onions and raw garlic.

“It can cause some oxidative damage to their red blood cells. So it can be harmful if the animal consumes a large amount of either,” Peterson said.

Corn by itself isn’t a threat, but the corncob can be.

“Oftentimes, dogs will eat the whole cob or a portion of the cob and it poses a risk as far as intestinal obstruction,” said Peterson.

Peterson says you should keep sugar-free things away from your pets as well.

“Sugar-free gums or any sugar-free items contains a chemical, an artificial sweetener called xylotol. That can cause dangerously low blood-glucose levels in dogs which is an emergency situation,” said Peterson. “They can go into seizures.”

It’s OK for your pet to eat things like green beans, carrots, apples and sweet potatoes. Remember none of it can have seasonings or butter.

Potential dangers to your pet don’t just include food. If you put a Christmas tree up, secure it and unplug the decorations. Also, don’t let your pet chew on or eat holly, mistletoe or poinsettias in your decor.

“Some of those have toxins in them and it can cause some serious health effects and G-I distress,” she said.

If your pet swallows a lot of tinsel, they could need surgery to remove it.

“We’ve had to remove tinsel from animals in our clinics before,” said Peterson.

Around the holidays, your pets see what’s going on.

“A lot of times during the holiday season, the hustle and bustle of people coming in and out of the home, people forget about taking care of their pets or keeping their pets at the front of their mind,” said Betsy Smart, practice manager with Pet Wellness Clinics.

Make sure your pet has a safe space to hide away. Make sure you walk or play with your pet before company arrives. And don’t forget to take out the trash, too.

“Pets get curious. You may have people over and you’ve been very cautious about what you’ve been leaving around the house, but your guests may not be,” said Smart. “So, if you have guests that are coming over that may not be pet owners, they may be leaving things around that your pet could get into.”

Remember to keep your pet away from lit candles, potpourri or additives to Christmas tree water.

“With doors opening and closing, a lot of times, pets can dart quickly out the door, so it’s really important to have identification on them, so a collar, micro chipped with permanent identification is really important this time of year,” said Smart.

Doing these things can not only give you peace of mind, but help make the holidays less stressful for your furry loved one.

Pet Holiday Safety: Healthy vs. Harmful

Food

Healthy:

Green beans

Carrots

Apples

Sweet potatoes

All with no seasoning or butter

Harmful:

Chocolate

Raisins and grapes

Onions

Artificial sweeteners (Xylitol)

Fatty foods (turkey skin, gravy)

Environment

Healthy:

Safe space for pet to retreat

Walk or play session before company arrives

Take out the trash

Vet’s phone number for emergencies

Collar with ID information and microchip

Harmful:

Noisy, chaotic situations with lots of people

Constant opening and shutting of doors

Lit candles or potpourri

Additives to Christmas tree water

Décor

Healthy:

Holiday plants out of reach

Unplug decorations and cords

Secure Christmas tree

Harmful: