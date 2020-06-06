Hundreds of protesters march after sit-in at Indiana Statehouse

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hundreds of protesters on Saturday afternoon were marching through downtown after spending about two hours gathered outside the Indiana Statehouse, chanting “Black Lives Matter,” encouraging people to vote for change and hearing from government leaders.

Indianapolis has seen more than a week of protests, mostly downtown, following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.

Groups have gathered at Monument Circle for days, while some on Monday marched toward the Governor’s Residence, at 46th and Meridian streets, as curfew fell. On Friday, hundreds marched near the IMPD Northwest District at 38th Street and Guion Road.

Many people at Indianapolis protests have called for answers in the May shooting death of Dreasjon Reed. Reed was shot and killed following a pursuit with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Reed streamed the chase on Facebook Live. Police say Reed and an IMPD officer exchanged gunfire. Reed’s mother, Demetree Wynn, in a Wednesday press conference called for an independent investigation of the shooting. A special prosecutor on Thursday was assigned to the case.

Protester Malik Muhammad met with Gov. Eric Holcomb on Friday to discuss a legislative agenda. Muhammad was a leader of a Monday night march toward the Governor’s Residence where a standoff between protesters and police ended with many of them walking together away from the residence. Muhammad spoke exclusively to News 8’s Dan Klein about his conversation with Holcomb.

Mayor Joe Hogsett has issued an 8 p.m. curfew for Saturday, as he did for Friday. According to the mayor’s office, the curfews will begin at 8 p.m. and end at 6 a.m. the next day.

The curfew comes after protests and rioting in the city, and a video that’s gone viral of officers using force on two women after a Sunday night curfew. A spokeswoman for the mayor’s office told The Associated Press that four IMPD officers were reassigned to support roles pending the outcome of an investigation into the use of batons and pepper balls to subdue two women at a protest last weekend over the death of George Floyd. News 8’s Richard Essex captured the incident on Facebook.

Indianapolis police make arrests after countywide curfew Video from Richard Essex shows police arresting multiple people downtown about 40 minutes after the countywide curfew. READ MORE: https://bit.ly/3cmIKhD Posted by WISH-TV on Sunday, May 31, 2020

The Sunday curfew and arrests followed two days of protests that turned violent in the late evening, leaving two men dead downtown and extensive damage to downtown businesses. An arrest was made in the shooting death of 18-year-old Dorian Murrell. No arrest has been made in the death of Christopher Beaty.

During the curfew hours, travel will be limited on public streets or and people are not to be in public places. The exceptions are for travel to and from work; seeking medical care; fleeing from dangerous circumstances; members of law enforcement; news media; local public officials conducting necessary work; and homeless people.