Psychic Medium Matt Fraser hopes to bring hope and healing during tour stop in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Psychic medium Matt Fraser is making his way to Indianapolis as part of his international tour, bringing a unique blend of entertainment and healing to Clowes Memorial Hall.

Known for his big personality and even bigger powers, Fraser has become a household name, with his unique live shows, best-selling books and his own hit series ‘Meet the Fraser’s’.

Now, he’s bringing his psychic readings directly to Hoosiers, offering them a chance to connect with their loved ones on the other side.

Fraser joined me on Daybreak and shared what attendees can expect at the event.

“It doesn’t matter where you sit when you’re at this event, it just matters that you’re there,” Fraser said. “During the event, it’s all about spirit communication. I connect people with their loved ones in spirit, no matter where they are in the room.”

The live experience is designed to give participants the opportunity to receive messages from departed loved ones, ask questions about the afterlife, and gain a sense of peace and healing.

Fraser says that his goal is to provide comfort and answers to those seeking closure. “Have you ever wondered what happens when you pass on? Or what your loved one would say to you if they had five more minutes? This event is all about that—bringing hope and healing to those looking for answers.”

Fraser also explains his concept of an “angel team”—a group of angels, spirit guides, and loved ones that he believes watch over and guide people daily. “Your loved ones in spirit aren’t just watching over you, they actively want to be part of your life,” Fraser said. “They help guide you, meet your soul mate, and even watch over your children after they pass.”

For those skeptical of his abilities, Fraser welcomes the challenge. “I love skeptics. I’ve had a really good track record of turning skeptics into believers,” he said with a laugh. “Come to the show. It’s normally the skeptics that receive life-changing messages from the other side.”

Fraser’s show in Indianapolis will take place at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Clowes Memorial Hall. Tickets start around $50.

“By coming to the events, I want to show people that heaven is real, the afterlife is real, and your loved ones are still with you,” Fraser added.

For ticket information, click here.