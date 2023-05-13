Search
Pub friends celebrate deputy who died protecting child from dog attack

by: Jett Zweigel
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Dozens gathered Friday night outside a bar on the city’s south side for a lantern release and celebration for Marion County sheriff’s deputy Tamieka White, who died Tuesday night while protecting her son from a dog attack.

The event happened at John Wayne’s Pub & Eatery near East Stop 11 Road and Madison Avenue.

White’s friend Tela Fisher says the deputy was a great person and mother who would come into the pub and play billiards with her friends.

“She left us doing what meant the world to her. That was protecting her son. I’m just glad that we’re able to be here with her extended family and the people who care about her most. I just hope she is smiling down looking at us and knowing that she is loved by so many and that she has touched so many hearts.”

The bar manager told News 8 the event also is raising money to help fund the recovery of White’s son.

(WISH Photo/Reece Lindquist)

