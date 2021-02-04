Local

Public assistance sought in search for missing Bloomington man

Owen Busey (Photo Provided by Family)
by: Staff Reports
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Police in Bloomington are searching for a missing man who was last seen on Monday.

Authorities are searching for 23-year-old Owen Busey of Bloomington. Busey was reported missing from his home in the area of Park Ridge East on Monday.

Family members say he was last seen around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday walking along South Shore Drive near Lake Lemon.

Busey is 5-feet-8-inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. He has medium-length curly hair. He was last seen wearing black pants, a light jacket and white sneakers.

Authorities are coordinating searches for Busey with drones and dog teams at local parks, the Mellencamp Woods, and Cedar Bluffs, according to a press release sent to News 8. Busey is said to frequent those areas.

The family is asking rural property owners in the area to check outdoor properties, including cabins and sheds, in their search for Busey.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Bloomington police at 812-339-4477 or the Busey family at 812-345-3840.

