STREAM: Public celebrates the life of Eva Kor at Butler University

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The life of Eva Kor is being celebrated at Butler University Sunday.

Holocaust survivor Eva Kor, who championed forgiveness even for those who carried out the Holocaust atrocities, died July 4 during an overseas trip for a museum she founded in Indiana, museum officials said.

A ceremony celebrating Kor’s life is being held in Clowes Hall at Butler University Sunday at 2 p.m. The ceremony is open to the public.

