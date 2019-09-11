Public comments on $1.2B plan, rate hike to upgrade IPL grid

An Indianapolis Power & Light worker looks at a power line in this undated photo. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Power & Light customers got a chance Tuesday night to voice their opinions to the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission on a $1.2-billion project that will eventually mean paying more each month.

IPL Revamp is a seven-year plan to upgrade the company’s electric grid. The request calls for a rate increase of about 0.8% next year with additional increases around 1% in each following year through 2026.

IPL says the money would go to a number of things including a self-healing grid that would cause fewer outages, smart meters that automatically alert IPL about the outages, and replacements for transformers and other equipment.

The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission conducted a public hearing at the University of Indianapolis. IPL customer Ben Inskeep said, “When will someone stand up for consumers, for families, for those struggling to pay their bills every month? For the senior citizens on fixed incomes who can’t afford these ever increasing energy bills?”

The commission is continuing to take comments through Oct. 1. Comments can be submitted online, by email to uccinfo@oucc.IN.gov, or by mail to Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor; PNC Center: 115 W. Washington St., Suite 1500 South: Indianapolis, IN 46204