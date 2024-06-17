Public hearing scheduled Monday for Citizens Water of Westfield rate case

(THE REPORTER) — The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission (IURC) will hold a public field hearing at 6 p.m. on Monday, June 17 at Westfield City Services Center in the Main Level Media Room, 2728 E. 171st St.

The Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor (OUCC) is inviting written public comments on Citizens Water of Westfield’s request through Wednesday, June 19.

Consumers who wish to submit written comments for the case record may do so via the OUCC’s website at in.gov/oucc/2361.htm, by email at uccinfo@oucc.IN.gov, or by mail at: Public Comments, Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor (OUCC), 115 W. Washington St., Suite 1500 South, Indianapolis, IN 46204.

The OUCC – the state agency representing consumer interests in cases before the IURC – is using its technical and legal resources to review the utility’s proposal. Formal testimony from the OUCC is due Friday, June 21.

This case’s scope is limited to water rates and charges in Westfield.

