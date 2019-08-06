Public officials, police officers to meet with public during National Night Out

LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — Tuesday is National Night Out and the city of Lawrence plans to visit 20 different locations across the city to heighten crime prevention awareness.
Mayor Steve Collier says they do see a decrease in crime after conversations with community members during the annual event.
Public officials, first responders and police officers plan to visit 20 different locations.
Here is the list:
- The Arbors: 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. at the pool area
- Admirals Cov: 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. at Captain Lounge
- Court Benjamin Court Apartments: 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. at Building 1
- Benjamin Square: 6:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Drum Rd. and Barksdale Way
- Boston Commons: 6:30 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at Watertown Dr. at Putnam Dr.
- Brookhaven: 5:30 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at Lawrence United Methodist Church
- CAFÉ: 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Tindley Summit Academy 3698 Dubarry Rd (Collaboration w/IMPD).
- Eagle Pines: 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. at Clarion Dr.
- Elmcroft Senior Living: 5:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Community Gathering Room
- Fox Pointe: 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. at pool Area
- Heritage Place at Parkview Apartments: 6:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. at Community Room
- Historic Standish Estates: 6:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m. at 8300 E. 56th Street rear
- Lenox /M Club Apartments: 6:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at pool area of Lenox Apartments
- Kensington Farms: 6:00 p.m.-8:30 p.m. at pool area
- Residence of Lawrence Village: 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. at Common Area/Buskirk Dr.
- River Oaks: 6:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m. at Copper Mountain Court at Breckenridge Dr.
- The Reset Center: 7:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m. at 4330 N. Post Rd.
- Trilobi Hills: 7:30 p.m.-9:00 p.m. at 9700 Trilobi Dr.
- Watson Farms: 6:30 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at pool area
- Winding Ridge: 7:00 p.m.-10:00 p.m. at pool area