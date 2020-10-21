Public Works adds 7 snowplows, hires nearly 300 drivers, puts 18,000 tons of salt on standby

Indianapolis Department of Public Works displays a new snowplow during a news conference Oct. 21, 2020. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Department of Public Works is gearing up for winter with the purchase of several new snowplows.

Mayor Joe Hogsett said Wednesday that Public Works has added seven trucks to its fleet for this year. The department now has 100 trucks ready to go, nearly 300 snowplow operators have been hired, and 18,000 tons of salt has been put on standby.

The National Weather Service is calling for a wetter than average winter for Indiana.

Hogsett said Wednesday, “Each of us depends on our DPW road crews, whether we’re driving, whether we’re taking the bus, whether we’re in need of emergency assistance. A clear roadway is essential.”

Public Works snowplow drivers will practice their routes on the roads next week.