Public Works begins construction for drainage improvement project on Brookside Parkway

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Department of Public Works has started construction of a drainage improvement and structural rehabilitation project on the city’s near east side.

Public Works engineering will be implementing a multitude of drainage components as part of the stormwater project, including new storm sewers and drain inlets, as well as ADA ramps. rehabbed sidewalk, and repaving of streets to enhance their overall quality.

Construction started on Brookside Parkway on Feb. 13 and will see work between Nowland Avenue and Rural Street.

Future work included in this project includes along McCarty Street between Capitol Avenue and Delaware Street, and on Washington Boulevard between 29th and 40th Streets. Work on McCarty Street is expected to begin in April. Work on Washington Boulevard is expected at a date to be determined later this week.

Brookside Parkway and McCarty Street elements are considered phase one of the project. The Washington Boulevard element is considered phase two.

“This project is a good example of our Indy DPW’s creative approach to improving our City’s infrastructure. Once completed, the $11.8 million project will not only improve existing stormwater infrastructure, but it will also preserve roadway before our road resurfacing projects reach many neighborhoods in Indianapolis,” says Indy DPW Director Brandon Herget. “We’re implementing drainage solutions all over our city as we look to create longer-lasting roadways.”

Public Works has budgeted for $79 million in stormwater projects in 2024 as part of Mayor Joe Hogsett’s five-year, $1.2 billion capital infrastructure plan. Phase one elements are scheduled to be completed during the 2024 construction season.