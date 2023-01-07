Local

Public Works begins putting pothole crews on Indianapolis streets

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Department of Public Works says it had crews out this week patching up potholes that have appeared after several days of rain and snow.

“Indy DPW crews are typically engaged in street repair year-round as weather allows. Potholes are currently being filled throughout Marion County using out cold mix asphalt, as the hot mix is not available during the winter season. Crews will continue this process until the freeze-thaw cycle clears this spring,” said DPW Spokesperson Imani Keith.

News 8 crews spotted potholes on Kessler Boulevard between Keystone Boulevard and Allisonville Road. There were also potholes in the north and southbound lanes of Meridian Street between 61st and 71st streets.

Anyone who sees a pothole can report it through the Indy Pothole Viewer.

Motorist can report damage to vehicles from potholes by filing a tort claim against the city.