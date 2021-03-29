Public Works presents 2021 plan to fix roads, bridges, sidewalks

Road work is underway on the morning of March 29, 2021, in Indianapolis (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Mayor Joe Hogsett and the city’s Department of Public Works on Monday announced 2021 construction projects.

Each year, Public Works announces projects to improve roadways, rehabilitate bridges and enhance pedestrian safety.

Hogsett said the city plans to invest a lot of money in the local roads. “With 157 lane miles total to be addressed in this year’s capital program, residents can expect a smoother ride on local roads, thoroughfares and other infrastructure throughout the entire community. Overall, we are putting a total of $167 million toward the 2021 construction season.

City leaders showed a map of the projects at a news conference at Lakeside Elementary School.

Public Works is hiring to fill jobs to help complete the 2021 projects.

News release