Public Works presents 2021 plan to fix roads, bridges, sidewalks

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Mayor Joe Hogsett and the city’s Department of Public Works on Monday announced 2021 construction projects.
Each year, Public Works announces projects to improve roadways, rehabilitate bridges and enhance pedestrian safety.
Hogsett said the city plans to invest a lot of money in the local roads. “With 157 lane miles total to be addressed in this year’s capital program, residents can expect a smoother ride on local roads, thoroughfares and other infrastructure throughout the entire community. Overall, we are putting a total of $167 million toward the 2021 construction season.
City leaders showed a map of the projects at a news conference at Lakeside Elementary School.
Public Works is hiring to fill jobs to help complete the 2021 projects.
News release
“The press conference highlighted work being completed on 21st Street from Post Road to Valley Brook Drive. This work is part of a street rehabilitation package of three major thoroughfares, including Franklin Road from Troy to 21st Street and Brookville Road from Spencer to Kitley Avenue costing more than million $5 million. …
“Construction projects in this year’s capital plan include:
“33,807 linear feet of new sidewalk
“37,460 linear feet of rehabbed sidewalk
“10,162 linear feet of new trails
“855 new ADA ramps
“157.6 lane miles of street rehabilitation
“30,473 linear feet of new storm sewers
“11 bridge projects, including 3 new bridges and 8 bridge rehabilitation projects
“View the full 2021 Construction Season list and map, showing where work will be completed this year.
“For the 2021 construction season, Indy DPW has programmed $124.9 million in transportation projects and $42.6 million in stormwater infrastructure projects for a total capital projects investment of $167.5 million.
“Major construction projects expected to begin in 2021 include:
“The rehabilitation of the Kessler Boulevard bridge over the White River. This $6.2 million investment extends the life of the five-span bridge that hasn’t been rehabilitated in over 25 years. This project also includes new sidewalks and street lighting.
“Storm drainage improvements in the Brendonridge neighborhood. The $2.2 million investment will alleviate flash flooding and ponding water concerns throughout the neighborhood.
“The second and final phase of the Fall Creek Trail expansion. This $2.7 million investment will connect with the Fall Creek Trail Phase 1 project at Burdsal Parkway to the White River Trail at Indiana Avenue. This project includes a new pedestrian bridge across Fall Creek, high visibility crosswalks, and a separated multi-use path along Montcalm Street. Once complete, the Fall Creek Greenway will provide a regional connection from Downtown Indianapolis to Fort Benjamin Harrison State Park.
“A two-lane roundabout at the Southeastern Avenue and Rural Street intersection. Also included in this $9.2 million investment is street rehabilitation for Southeastern Avenue and other surrounding streets, additional sidewalks and ADA ramps, a multi-use path, and bike lanes.
“For more information on major transportation and infrastructure projects visit indy.gov/DPW.”News release from Hannah Scott-Carter, public information officer, Indianapolis Department of Public Works