Public Works pulls spending plan for west-side street projects

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The city’s nickname “Naptown” at one time had a less-than-desirable meaning when describing Indianapolis.

The feeling from the nickname implying a sleepy, boring community still exists on the west side. Money exists for the area to make improvements and, according to west-side resident Jonathon Howe, city leaders are trying to take the cash and spend it somewhere else.

A special tax collection district — called a tax-increment financing district, or TIF — captures newly-generated property taxes within a designated area to be used on projects in that area.

Howe said, “We have been neglected for so long. There is probably a page of 20 things we could do with this TIF that would affect everyday people’s lives that live here and use this, and would help our quality of life.”

A few days ago, Howe found out the city had plans for $1.4 million of the taxes collected in the TIF called the Harding Street Allocation area: paving roads that are just barely in the designated area.

City-County Councilor Jefferson Shreve represents the area. The Republican said the use of the money is legal but questionable.

“It is not a piggy bank from which the administration is going to pull some dollars from here and some dollars from here to fix something else here. We need to be true to the intent because a lot of work goes into the creation of the TIFs and the underlying need that made them necessary.” Shreve said.

The proposal to use money from the Harding Street Allocation area has been pulled at least for now.

This explanation came from the office of Mayor Joe Hogsett: