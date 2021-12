Local

Public Works to deploy Snow Force drivers overnight

Indianapolis Department of Public Works displays a new snowplow during a news conference Oct. 21, 2020. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis’ Snow Force drivers will hit the roads at 11 p.m. Tuesday in anticipation of snow arriving Wednesday morning.

The Department of Public Works says 40 trucks will be deployed as needed through rush hour Wednesday morning.

As much as half an inch of snow may fall south of Interstate 70, according to the latest Storm Track 8 forecast.

