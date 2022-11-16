Local

Public Works to discuss plans for White River levee in town of Rocky Ripple

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Department of Public Works is hosting a public meeting Wednesday to discuss plans for an $80 million levee along the White River in the town of Rocky Ripple.

In May, the Rocky Ripple Town Council voted 2-1 to advance the plan. Public Works officials says the current levee, which was built in the 1930s, won’t withstand a flood.

Daniel Axler, whose home would be among those taken, said, “We learned after we put a $27,000 metal roof on this house because we had leaks. We were told the next month, ‘Oh, gosh, we have to take down 14 homes.’”

Axler moved to Rocky Ripple in the 1980s and has never seen the White River flood. “They could fix the levee in a different manner. They could repair it, and not go up 6 feet high, and not need this level of destruction.”

Rocky Ripple Councilor Megan Hulland said the levee project will be funded at the local level unless federal grants can be secured.

Wednesday’s meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. the ballroom of The Riveria Club, 5640 N. Illinois St.