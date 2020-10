‘Pup-kin’ patch will offer free dog adoptions

Lisa is a small, female German shepherd up for adoption at Indianapolis Animal Care Services on Oct. 16, 2020. (Photo Provided)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Animal Care Services is hoping you’ll fall in love with a new pet this weekend.

The shelter is hosting a special “Pup-kin” patch adoption event from 1-6 p.m. Saturday.

Guests can walk through outdoor runs of the facility at 2600 S. Harding St. and meet some of the dogs.

Also, private tours of the cat rooms will be given.

Adoptions will be free. No appointment is needed.