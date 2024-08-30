Puppies exposed to parvo need emergency placement

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Animal Care Services says 20 puppies and small dogs were exposed to canine parvovirus.

IACS needs to find temporary homes for these dogs while it cleans and disinfects cages, and common areas.

Dawn Olsen, chief communications officer for the Department of Business and Neighborhood Services, says Parvo is extremely contagious.

“What Parvo virus does is attack the digestive system of animals,” Olsen said. “So, symptoms include diarrhea, vomiting, and extreme lethargy.”

Puppies are extremely vulnerable to parvo. An Owner may not realize their dog has it until they show symptoms. Olsen said an adult dog brought into the IACS shelter tested positive for parvo.

Humans cannot contract parvo. Olsen is urging people to foster the puppies exposed to the virus until officials at the shelter can ensure the virus hasn’t spread.

“If you have an area where you can maybe quarantine the animal or keep them separate from your other animals, that would be super helpful,” Olsen said.

Olsen stresses there is not an outbreak of parvo at the shelter, and the call for fostering is just a precaution. Everyone can do their part to prevent parvo by cleaning up after their pet and washing their hands after handling animal waste.

Information on fostering the exposed puppies can be found on the IACS Rescue Trello page.

IACS’ shelter is open Friday, Saturda,y and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Adoption fees are being waived this weekend only. The shelter is located at 2600 S. Harding St.