‘Puppy love’ photo shoot promotes pet adoption and dance in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Puppy love at its finest.

Dancers from the Indianapolis Ballet hope future pet owners will fall in love with the Indianapolis Animal Care Services shelter dogs after the two paired for a PAWsome Valentine’s Day photo shoot.

In a press release, the shelter said IACS currently has 135 adoptable dogs residing at the shelter. With the photo shoot, they hope to boost adoptions, while also promoting the dance company’s upcoming run of “Love Springs Eternal.”

With the help of Moonbug Photography, the two were able to create the perfect pairing for the Valentine’s Day-themed shoot.

Featured in the shoot are four adoptable dogs from the IACS, donning their best red tutus alongside the group of ballerinas.

Tigger: A 6-year-old brindle male, already neutered. This young man’s been at the shelter since August.

Emma: A 6-year-old dark-colored female, already spayed. Miss Emma has been at the shelter since December.

Isis: A 1-year-and-9-month-old brindle and white female. She’s been at the shelter since November.

Pickles: A 6-year-old tan and white male, already neutered. Pickles has been hanging out at the shelter since January 2023.

In a Facebook post, the Indy Ballet repped all of the good boys and girls in the photo shoot, saying, “If you are ready to find your greatest love in a furry friend, visit www.indy.gov/agency/animal-care-services for adoption information and additional opportunities to lend a hand through fostering and volunteering. Tigger, Emma, Isis, Pickles, and so many other dogs are ready to find their forever homes!”

You can visit Indianapolis Animal Care Services for additional opportunities to lend a hand through fostering or volunteering.

The ballet’s performance runs from Friday to Sunday. Tickets can be purchased here.

