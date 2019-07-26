Purdue administrator drowns during Florida vacation

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Purdue University is mourning the death of an administrator who drowned during a family vacation, according to the university.

Andrae Sailes, director of Academic and Career Advising for the College of Liberal Arts at Purdue University, drowned while he was on vacation with his family in Florida, according to a statement from Lori Sparger, the university’s chief operating officer.

“Andrae will be remembered for his professionalism, quiet leadership & strength, quick wit, great smile & snappy dress,” part of the statement read.

No further details regarding the accident were given.

Sailes joined the college administration in March 2016 to lead the advising office and was instrumental in the rollout of the college’s undergraduate innovation initiatives including Degree in 3, Cornerstone, and Degree+.