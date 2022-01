Local

Purdue, Big Ten schools participate in blood drive challenge

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — A competition for a cause is happening Thursday.

Purdue University wants your help to collect more blood donations than other Big Ten schools.

Purdue is hosting a blood drive Thursday in the Armory building on the West Lafayette campus.

It runs from 8:15 a.m. until 2:15 p.m.

You do have to make an appointment with the Red Cross online to donate using the sponsor code “Purdue.”

The Red Cross says blood supplies are dangerously low.