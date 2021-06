Local

Purdue extends tuition freeze at West Lafayette campus

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — Tuition will stay frozen on Purdue University’s main campus for the next two school years.

The freeze was part of the operating budget approved this week by the university trustees.

Base undergraduate tuition and fees for Indiana residents will be less than $10,000 a year for the 2022 and 2023 fiscal years.

Both Purdue University Northwest in Westville and Purdue University Fort Wayne will see tuition increases of up to 1.45% for each year.