Local

Purdue opens doors to 20 academic scholars from Ukraine universities

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Purdue University has launched a program to welcome up to 20 academic scholars from Ukrainian universities to continue their studies from West Lafayette.

The Ukraine Scholars Initiative was designed for students who may be close to the end of their dissertation or research studies, training, or doctoral programs. Purdue’s initiative also is open to people with faculty positions engaged in academic research at a Ukrainian university. The program was announced Friday.

Mike Brzezinski, Purdue dean of international programs, told News 8 on Monday, “We thought it was the right thing to do in a small way to help Ukraine scholars to the extent that we could. If you lose a significant time, it could ruin your efforts and research pursuits. We hope to provide a safe place for these scholars to continue their work.”

Some people who meet the initiative’s requirements have already contacted Purdue. People selected for the program can also bring their spouses or children.

“We’ve had a few Ukrainian scholars reach out to us. At this point, we are matching research interests on both sides. We anticipate being able to invite individuals soon, but we have a long way to go,” Brzezinski said.

The program is for a year, and participants are issued a work-study visiting visa, assigned a sponsor, and get a monthly stipend and health benefits.

“There is a financial cost-sharing model between multiple units across campus. They range from our president down to the academic units. It is an example of collaboration, teamwork, and trying to make things happen for a very important cause,” Brzezinski said.

Purdue also will cover the cost of the visa and flights to get them to Indiana safely.