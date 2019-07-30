Purdue Polytechnic opens 2nd high school in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Purdue University is celebrating its second Polytechnic high school location.

The university had a ribbon-cutting Monday at the school in the Broad Ripple neighborhood. Crews finished up renovations over the summer.

The school will officially open Monday for freshmen and sophomores.

The new campus is on Broad Ripple Avenue where the Central Indiana Community Foundation used to be.

Scott Bess, head of Purdue Polytechnic High Schools, said, “Couple blocks down the street, there’s a high school that’s been here for decades and decades. We will never replace the legacy of Broad Ripple High School. What we can do is bring a new generation of education to the Broad Ripple community and the Indianapolis community as a whole.

Purdue polytechnic’s downtown location serves about 400 students.