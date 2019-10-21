Purdue professor and wife plead guilty to defrauding National Science Foundation

HAMMOND, Ind. (WLFI) — A Purdue professor has pled guilty to felony wire fraud.

His wife also pled guilty, on behalf of her company Hans Tech, LLC, to participating in the same wire fraud scheme. That’s according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

As first reported in July 2018, Qingyou Han and his wife Lu Shao were accused of defrauding the National Science Foundation.

Han was indicted after he allegedly spent thousands in grant money on himself and his family.

According court documents, Han and his wife’s company received more than a million dollars in various grants from the NSF.

The U.S. attorney’s office says the couple bought a house and paid for rent through grant funds.

A sentencing has been scheduled for Jan. 21.