Purdue professor talks new detailed view of supernova remnant

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Astronomers say the new view of “Cassiopeia,” unveiled this week, is the clearest, most detailed image we have ever had of a supernova or what’s left of it.

Dr. Dan Millisohvlavich, an associate professor of physics at Purdue, joined Daybreak on Wednesday to speak more on the out-of-this-world telescope pictures.

“I mean, the detail, it’s unbelievable. We’ve never seen this supernova remnant this well before. Basically, because we’ve never had a space telescope like this before. The James Webb is really showing its qualities of being a $10 billion 6.5m telescope in space. The clarity enhances our ability to study this gas and help us understand the story behind the explosion,” Millisohvlavich said.

Millisohvlavich added, “The image is capturing a snapshot of this supernova explosion running into its surrounding environment for the last 340 years. I think it’s important to appreciate the bright ring of purple, pink, and orange is all the guts of the exploded star, and the white smoky stuff on the periphery and projected along the inside is the result of the powerful blast wave running into that surrounding gas.”

To learn more, watch the full interview above.

(Provided Photo/ NASA)