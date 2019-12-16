1  of  43
Purdue senior dies night before graduation

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – A Purdue senior who was supposed to graduate in Sunday’s commencement ceremony died overnight.

Purdue spokesperson Tim Doty confirmed that Kyle Runkle was a senior studying Aeronautical and Astronautical Engineering.

“We are saddened any time we experience a student’s death and offer our condolences and support to their family and friends. As a reminder, Purdue offers resources and support to all members of our campus community,” Dr. Katie Sermersheim, the Associate Vice Provost and Dean of Students, said in a statement.

It is unclear at this time how Runkle died. Click here to find resources through Purdue CAPS. 

