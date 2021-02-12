Purdue suspends fraternity after reports of basketball watch party, violating health order

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — Purdue University placed the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity on “immediate cease and desist,” suspending all of the organization’s activities until further notice, after the university says the fraternity held a Jan. 30 basketball watch party.

An investigation into the reports of violations against Purdue events guidelines, the Protect Purdue Pledge and the Code of Student Conduct will be completed, followed by a hearing with the fraternity, the university said Friday. The Protect Purdue Pledge is a “comprehensive plan to keep our campus and our community safe by limiting the spread of COVID-19,” according to the university’s website.

Purdue said it has placed additional restrictions on the Purdue chapter of Alpha Tau Omega, after identifying the chapter as “an organization with growing or ongoing compliance concerns.” Those additional restrictions apply to “all in-person events and interactions between in- and out-of-house members, potential new members, new members and nonmembers” and run through the end of semester, no matter the outcome of the hearing.

The fraternity chapter was also reported to the Tippecanoe County Health Department, as required in cases of noncompliance with health orders, the university said.

The Interfraternity Council at Purdue University also has placed restrictions on the fraternity pending the investigation, the university said.

Purdue said Alpha Tau Omega’s national organization has cooperated with the investigation and resolution process.

The national organization of Alpha Tau Omega on Friday released this statement:

The Alpha Tau Omega (ATO) National Fraternity is committed to compliance of Covid-19 health policies at Purdue, and we are disappointed some members of our chapter did not follow the

guidelines. We have been working with university officials since we became aware of the situation, and will cooperate with the Office of Student Rights and Responsibilities investigation. It is

important to note that in October, Purdue officials recognized the chapter for outstanding leadership for efforts to control the spread of the virus. In addition, the chapter has previously taken judicial action against members who have violated the self-imposed Covid-19 guidelines which track the Protect Purdue Pledge best practices. Alpha Tau Omega

Full statement from Purdue University:

Alpha Tau Omega (ATO) fraternity at Purdue University has been placed on an immediate cease and desist by the Office of the Dean of Students, an interim action that mandates that all organizational activities be suspended until further notice. The action follows a reported basketball watch party for new members held Jan. 30 at the chapter facility. Allegations reported to ODOS suggest multiple policy violations of the Purdue events guidelines, Protect Purdue Pledge and the Code of Student Conduct. Upon completion of an investigation, a hearing will be held with the organization to determine official findings. In addition, the Protect Purdue Health Center has identified ATO as an organization with growing or ongoing compliance concerns, and placed the following additional restrictions on the organization through the end of the semester regardless of the outcome of the ODOS hearing: All in-person events and interactions between in- and out-of-house members, potential new members, new members and nonmembers are restricted. PPHC has reported the organization’s case to the Tippecanoe County Health Department (TCHD) as required in cases of noncompliance with health orders. TCHD continues to monitor this situation closely to see if further escalation is required. “We expect all students, faculty and staff to be persistent in their adherence to the Protect Purdue Pledge – wear a face mask correctly and consistently, social distance and avoid large gatherings, monitor symptoms, stay home when sick and practice good hygiene,” said Dr. Esteban Ramirez, PPHC medical director. “Following these fairly simple rules will help keep all of us safe.” The Interfraternity Council (IFC) at Purdue University also has placed restrictions on the fraternity pending the investigation. The national organization of Alpha Tau Omega has been cooperative with the investigation and subsequent resolution process. Purdue University

