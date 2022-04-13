Local

Purdue to implement new guidelines after special prosecutor’s decision

by: WISH Staff Reports
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — Purdue University, student Adonis Tuggle and Purdue officer Jon Selke issued a joint statement following a special prosecutor’s decision not to pursue charges related to an on-campus incident.

In it, Selke apologized for his actions and says he spoke privately with Adonis and his mother about the incident.

Tuggle says he is grateful to have met with Selke and is committed to a positive path forward for students and university police.

Purdue will also implement new guidelines for students and police. They include:

  • A reminder to students to respect the requests of officers.
  • An immediate review of Purdue police’s use-of-force and de-escalation training program.
  • Officer Selke will also be temporarily reassigned to administrative duty.
  • A commitment by Purdue police to recruit a more diverse police service.

