Local

Purdue University looking for 100 remote workers

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — Purdue University is launching a first-of-its-kind program to attract remote workers.

It’s called “Work from Purdue.”

The campus is inviting people to move their home and workplace to the West Lafayette campus.

David Broecker with the Purdue Research Foundation joined Daybreak to discuss the program.

“We’re trying to make it very, very easy for people to really, you know, come to Purdue, come to West Lafayette and feel part of the community almost from the get go,” Broecker said.

To learn more, click here.