Quick family getaways around Indiana for Labor Day

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s hard to believe the dog days of summer are coming to an end in a few short weeks.

The Labor Day holiday has traditionally been considered the unofficial end of the hot summer season.

Luckily, in central Indiana, the pleasant weather tends to persist until well into the Fall.

On Daybreak Wednesday, News 8 spoke with Kait Baumgartner from Indianapolis Moms about end-of-summer family trip ideas.

Here are a few of Baumgartner’s suggestions for family fun getaways:

East Race Waterway: South Bend, IN

East Race Waterway is a thrilling adventure for adults and children at least 54 inches.

This man-made waterway has been serving adrenaline junkies since it opened in 1984 and has attracted over 270,000 visitors.

Brace yourself for some serious excitement as you raft or kayak through class-2 rapids that will leave you thoroughly soaked. Whether you’re young or old, the East Race Waterway promises a fun-filled family experience that you won’t forget.

With five miles of paved walkways, multiple playgrounds, picnic facilities, and fishing, there’s something for everyone in the family to enjoy.

Squire Boone Caverns: Mauckport, IN

At Squire Boone Caverns, you can travel back to the 1700s through a variety of fun historical activities.

Family members who are 7 years old and weigh at least 65 pounds can enjoy a thrilling high-flying tour through the picturesque forests and ravines at Zipline Adventures.

Apart from that, kids can also participate in activities like gold and gemstone mining, visiting the candy shop, candle-making, and exploring the nature trail.

Additionally, you can go on an underground tour of the Squire Boone Cavern, which is a cool 54 degrees Fahrenheit all year round, with rushing streams and waterfalls.

Dutch Creek Animal Farm: Shipshewana, IN

At Dutch Creek Animal Farm, the family can experience a safari-style wagon ride and see domestic and exotic animals up close, including antelopes, water buffalo, zebras, and more.

Afterward, take some time to visit our petting zoo, where you can feed the monkeys.

The animal farm also offers wagon rides, drive-thru tours, and walk-thru tours.

White Rock Park: St. Paul, IN

White Rock Park is a hidden gem located in Indiana.

It’s a perfect spot for family adventure seekers who can indulge in cliff jumping, ziplining, and rope swinging into the main lake.

Those who prefer a more relaxed outing can float around and watch the kids jump on the huge water trampoline.

It’s important to note that life jackets must be worn while participating in activities, and children 12 years old or younger must always have one on. To avoid disappointment, it’s recommended to purchase tickets online because they tend to sell out quickly.

For more family-friendly getaway options, click here.