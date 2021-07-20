Local

Quilters show off skill, works with Indy Modern Quilt Guild Exhibition

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Local quilters are showing off their talents at Garfield Arts Park Center for a limited time.

The Indy Modern Quilt Guild (IMQG) has a new exhibition that features around 50 works from over 20 artists to highlight various aspects of modern quilting. Minimalism, asymmetry, bright and graphic pallets and modern traditionalism are few aspects.

Guild member Lisa Parker told News 8 that modern quilting is a form of expression and normally storytelling of social and political issues.

IMQG is a nonprofit organization of nearly 10 years. There are over 60 modern sewists of all ages, skill levels and quilting backgrounds who connect and create together. Its mission is to support and encourage the growth and development of modern quilting through art, education and community.

The Indy Modern Quilt Guild Exhibition 2021 is the fourth quilt show, but the largest show it has undertaken.

“I think it’s really gotten people encouraged to feel like it’s not an old fashion hobby,” said Parker. “There’s a room for every kind of quilting as far as I’m and the guild is concerned we just have a focus on this type of quilting. It’s encouraged younger people to get involved and start quilting and expressing themselves that way.”

The nonprofit has had numerous exhibit outside for a limited time, but this is the first work has been indoors. You can see for yourself a Garfield Park Arts Center on Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m..