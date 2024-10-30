Indianapolis Moms: Unusual National days that bring fun and frights ahead of Halloween

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Some say every day is worth celebrating, but a few lesser-known holidays bring extra curiosity. Andee Bookmyer from Indianapolis Moms stopped by Daybreak to share her favorite quirky holidays – including one that’s perfect for this time of year.

Bookmyer, who enjoys exploring unique national days, explained that October 30 marks National Checklist Day. “I love a good to-do list,” Bookmyer said, adding that with the holiday season approaching, a checklist can be a valuable tool for keeping life on track.

National Checklist Day isn’t the only unusual day on the calendar. Bookmyer pointed out that October 30 is also Haunted Refrigerator Day, a reminder to clear out expired items and give the fridge a scrub. “Put on some spooky music and start scrubbing!” she said with a laugh, noting that it’s one of her favorite tasks – even if leftovers can be haunting in their own way.

For the bold, there’s National Text Your Ex Day, which can give a chance to reconnect with an old friend or mend relationships. “For some, reaching out might be more of a trick than a treat,” Bookmyer joked. “But if you’re not up for texting an ex, consider reaching out to a friend or family member.”

Also in today’s lineup is National Candy Corn Day, a holiday that Bookmyer says divides the crowd. “They make over 35 million pounds of candy corn every year,” she said. “Like it or not, it’s a Halloween staple.”

Finally, Bookmyer brought up National Wicked Day, inspired by the musical “Wicked.” She encouraged people to mark the day by watching a spooky movie or reading a thrilling book, saying these fun holidays are all about adding a bit of excitement to our routines.

Bookmyer hopes these unique holidays give viewers something to smile about as we head into Halloween. “Whether you laugh at them, scoff at them, or embrace them, these days remind us to celebrate the little things,” she said.

For more details on the list of national days that you can celebrate, click here.