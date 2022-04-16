Local

Rabbi Kerber shares the significance of Passover

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — For people of several religious faiths, this is a weekend of importance and significance.

Muslims continue to observe Ramadan, Sunday is Easter for Christians, and for those of the Jewish faith, Saturday marks the first full day of Passover.

Passover began Friday night and ends next Saturday evening, says Rabbi Justin Kerber from Congregation Beth Shalom in Carmel.

“Passover is the holiday where we, the Jewish people, celebrate our exodus from Egypt, our redemption from slavery. That’s described in the Torah, in the first five books of the Bible,” Kerber said.

The most important way of celebrating Passover started Friday night with the Seder.

“The Seder is a special festive meal that happens usually at home, in which we tell the Passover story, the same story we’ve been telling for thousands of years,” Kerber said. “There’s a special set of rituals that happen involving eating unleavened bread and other symbols of the Passover holiday.”

Unleavened bread is also known as matzo, and it holds a special significance during Passover, according to Kerber.

“It says in the Bible that when the Israelites left Egypt, they had to go right then. They had to drop everything and go, and that meant they had no time to wait for the bread to rise,” Kerber said. “They just took their unleavened bread on the road with them.”

The Seder also involves reading from a special Jewish text called the Haggadah. The Haggadah has instructions for the order of the Seder, tells the story of the Israelite exodus from Egypt, outlines specific rituals, and contains prayers, blessings, and songs.

The Haggadah also includes something called the 10 Plagues, Kerber says.

“It’s customary for the leader to read the name of each plague and everyone present will dip their finger in a cup of wine and put a drop on their plate representing that our joy and our liberation is lessened for each time that a plague happened to the Egyptians,” Kerber said. “As joyful as this is, it’s also a tragedy that our freedom had to be won this way.”