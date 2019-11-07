Rachael Ray, others set to speak at Indiana Conference for Women downtown

﻿INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — More than 2,000 people will pack into the Convention Center on Thursday.

The Indiana Conference for Women has been going on since 2011. It’s the largest gathering of professional and entrepreneurial women in the Midwest.

The conference is dedicated to the education and professional development of women of all ages and stages of their careers.

Several guest speakers will be in attendance, including Rachael Ray and Dr. Tererai Trent, who has been distinguished as Oprah Winfrey’s “all-time favorite guest.”

